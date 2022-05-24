VERMILLION — South Dakota head men’s basketball coach Eric Peterson announced the hiring of Casey Bruggeman as the Director of Operations on Tuesday. Bruggeman comes to South Dakota after four seasons serving as an assistant coach at the University of Minnesota Duluth.
As the Director of Operations, Bruggeman will manage compliance, student-athlete academics, finances, and team travel. He will also assist in all aspects of recruiting and scheduling of practices and game preparation.
Born in Pelican Rapids, Minnesota, Bruggeman joined the Bulldog staff in August of 2018. He took on many duties as one of two assistants on staff including scouting, recruiting, practice planning, budgeting, player development, and in-game schemes. Bruggeman was also responsible for maintaining the team’s social media accounts and creating content for recruits. Off the court, he was responsible for monitoring student-athletes’ academic efforts, assisting in the organizing and execution of donor and alumni outreach, and volunteering for game management and community events.
