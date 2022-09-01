The Yankton Bucks look to build upon last week’s 45-6 victory at Mitchell as they go on the road to face the Spearfish Spartans Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT.
Spearfish’s start to the season was the opposite of Yankton’s, as it lost 21-0 against the St. Thomas More Cavaliers. Along with Yankton’s 58-0 home drubbing of the Spartans last year, the Bucks are the favorite in the game. Still, Bucks head coach Brady Muth has been hammering it home to his players that the Spartans cannot be taken lightly, as he sees the Spartans as talented and fast. Because of this, Muth wants his team to be the hunters and not the hunted.
“The drive to win and to compete has to be intrinsic,” Muth said. “It can’t be because we have to play up to this team. If you play up to a team, then there’s a potential play down to a team. I’ll be the first one to tell you that Spearfish is not a team that anybody should be thinking that we’re going to play down to. Spearfish is very talented. Their speed is unmatched in the state.”
Running back Gavin Swanson echoed his coach’s sentiments.
“It’s a football game, and we’re here to send a message,” Swanson said. “We don’t want to let up for anybody. If it was up to me, we wouldn’t take the starters out at all. I understand that’s being safe and all that, but if it were up to me, I would keep going and going and going until we couldn’t anymore.”
Spearfish head coach Dalton Wademan wants to give his speedy receivers like Brayden Delahoyde opportunities to make plays on offense.
Yankton linebacker Lucas Kampshoff sees Spearfish’s deep-passing game as the biggest threat from the Spartans’ offense.
“We’ve got to work in coverage, make sure we don’t get beat deep and cover everyone up,” Kampshoff said.
The Spartans’ Wademan also stressed the importance of being able to use speed as a weapon defensively.
“We’ve got to be sound on what we’re doing (defensively),” he said. “We’ve got to read our keys. We can’t be out there going at our own pace. It’s got to be 100% to keep up with Yankton.”
Keeping up with Yankton will be important for Spearfish as the Bucks showed the ability to throw a knockout punch early. Last week against Mitchell, the Bucks created an opportunity to throw that knockout punch when quarterback Rugby Ryken gained 39 yards on a 4th-and-12 late in the second quarter with his team already leading 17-0.
“If you have an opportunity to make a splash, you have to make a splash,” Muth said. “We know that those opportunities aren’t going to always present themselves. Sometimes you have to create them too.”
Muth credits the job Wademan has done with the Spearfish program the past three seasons.
“Coach Wademan has done a really good job with those guys,” Muth said. “In three years, he’s got his team headed in the right direction. Last year, they had four wins. Coming from a program where they hadn’t had wins for a long time, that’s a statement. He’s got them going in the right direction.”
Swanson wants the Bucks to send a message to the state in the early going this season. There is a chip on Swanson’s shoulder about how he believes other teams in the state view Yankton.
“I’m trying to get through these guys that we’re trying to send a message. It might be (against) Spearfish or it might have been against Mitchell, but we’ve got to send a message. We’ve got to let them know who we are.”
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
Yankton (1-0) at Spearfish (0-1)
SERIES (since 1981): Yankton leads 5-3, including wins in the last three contests.
LAST MEETING: Yankton posted its season-high point total in a 58-0 rout of the Spartans in 2020.
LAST TIME OUT: Yankton opened with a 45-6 win at Mitchell. Spearfish opened with a 21-0 loss to St. Thomas More.
NEXT UP: Yankton plays at home for the first time in 2022, hosting Watertown. Spearfish hosts Douglas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.