The Yankton Bucks look to build upon last week’s 45-6 victory at Mitchell as they go on the road to face the Spearfish Spartans Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT.

Spearfish’s start to the season was the opposite of Yankton’s, as it lost 21-0 against the St. Thomas More Cavaliers. Along with Yankton’s 58-0 home drubbing of the Spartans last year, the Bucks are the favorite in the game. Still, Bucks head coach Brady Muth has been hammering it home to his players that the Spartans cannot be taken lightly, as he sees the Spartans as talented and fast. Because of this, Muth wants his team to be the hunters and not the hunted.

