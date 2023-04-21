Billy Hancock
Mount Marty senior Billy Hancock bats during a home game earlier this season. Hancock became the Lancers' career home run leader last week.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

Billy Hancock III hit his first collegiate home run as a freshman at Mount Marty University in 2019 against Doane University at Riverside Field.

“That one made me feel like I was on cloud nine,” Hancock said.

