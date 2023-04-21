Billy Hancock III hit his first collegiate home run as a freshman at Mount Marty University in 2019 against Doane University at Riverside Field.
“That one made me feel like I was on cloud nine,” Hancock said.
On Apr. 16, Hancock hit his 47th career home run, breaking the record of 46 home runs held by Jason Nelson, in a road contest against Doane.
“Everyone kind of knew where I was at when it came to the record,” Hancock said. “It was a very surreal moment. Being able to run the bases and hear my teammates and family in the stands was cool.”
The Lancers won the game 20-13 in Crete, Nebraska, under an hour away from Hancock’s hometown of Wahoo. Hancock’s family, including his parents, Bill and Renee, his sisters Morgan and Syd, and his uncle, Mike, were in attendance for the contest.
“It was nice having them there to see that moment,” said Billy Hancock III.
Nelson, now the assistant athletic director at MMU, was an assistant on the Lancers baseball staff during the first four years of Hancock’s career from 2019-22. Hancock’s competitiveness on the diamond stands out to Nelson and admitted “records are there to be broken.
“I am glad that I got to coach him (and that) someone that broke it was someone I coached,” Nelson said.
“He's one of the best baseball players to walk through here — not only offensively, but defensively. He's put his footprint on his career. This is one (record) that gets to stand a little bit longer. I told him, ‘You might as well make it unreachable for anybody else,’ so hopefully he can do that.”
The home run mark is not the only record Hancock is chasing. He is also first in the MMU record books with 12 career triples. He is tied for third in games played with 188, third with 569 at-bats, fourth in hits with 210, and fifth with 164 RBIs. He has also racked up numerous honors, including in 2021 when he was the GPAC Player of the Year, MMU Athlete of the Year, and a Second-Team All-American. In 2022, he was First-Team All-GPAC.
“He worked hard to get to where he is right now,” said Lancers head coach Josh Teichroew. “He’s extremely gifted and talented. Without a doubt, he's put in the work for (his accolades).”
Hancock’s prowess at the plate has always been there, but Teichroew praised the extra work he has given in his off time.
“He did an incredible job of spending time in the weight room, spending time in the (batting) cages and putting in the work that it takes to be great, which is uncommon,” Teichroew said.
Going into college, Hancock was six feet tall and weighed 150 pounds. Now, he is listed at 185 pounds.
“Being able to come at Mount Marty and focus on baseball, I was able to fill into my body and put weight on,” he said. “I kept working at it through the years. (When) you work hard, good things happen.”
After the pandemic-shortened season in 2020, Hancock played on the Macon (Georgia) Bacon of the Coastal Plain League. Teichroew was an assistant coach on the Bacon during that summer.
“There were a bunch of big-name guys,” Hancock said. “I knew there were other catchers down there so I wasn't going to be playing every day. Being able to catch guys who are throwing in minor league baseball right now was cool for me.”
Teichroew added that Hancock’s work ethic showed even if he was not starting at catcher every day during that summer. Hancock wanted to learn all he could from players, some of which are in the minor league system.
“He was a sponge when it came to that,” Teichroew said. “He was taking it all in and doing all he could on a daily basis to get better.”
Hancock wants his legacy to reflect the fact he “showed up, came to work, prepared and was ready to win each and every day.” Teichroew called Hancock a role model and a leader for the younger players in the way he carries himself.
“I've always challenged him to carry himself like a professional,” Teichroew said. “That can be tough for 18-to-23-year-olds sometimes. He has done that and more.”
Teichroew said breaking the home run record was “a refreshing moment” for Hancock. The senior is looking forward to staying focused on setting the Lancers up for success to end the regular season and a strong postseason.
MMU hosts Jamestown in a doubleheader Sunday. The first pitch of Game 1 is scheduled for noon at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.