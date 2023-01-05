GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Kruz Perrott-Hunt scored in the lane with just over one second remaining to lift South Dakota to a 62-60 victory over North Dakota in Summit League men’s basketball action on Thursday.
Perrott-Hunt and Paul Bruns each scored 15 points, with Bruns grabbing nine rebounds for USD (8-8, 3-1 Summit). Tasos Kamateros finished with 12 points. Mason Archambault and A.J. Plitzuweit eight had eight points. Damani Hayes added eight rebounds in the victory.
