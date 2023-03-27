Whether it is getting prepared for club baseball season, making the decision to go to Mount Marty or scoring a career-high 29 points in the State Tournament quarterfinals against Sioux Falls Washington, Yankton’s Mac Ryken said all of it felt “natural” to him.
With the decision to sign with MMU basketball Monday at Yankton High School, he also pointed to the excitement of being able to be around his family.
“I went on a visit there and I thought it was amazing, so it was the perfect place to go,” Mac Ryken said. “With (my brother) Drew (and my cousins), Rugby and Rex (Ryken), going there, it seemed like the perfect fit.”
Mac Ryken has attended many Mount Marty basketball games, and always hoped he would get the opportunity to play at the university.
“It was always in the back of my mind,” Mac Ryken said. “I hoped (the opportunity) would come and it did.”
Mac Ryken led the Bucks with 19 points per game in the State Tournament, which made Lancers head coach Collin Authier excited for what he can do to help the team out.
“He’s a dynamite kid, tough competitor and winner,” Authier said. “Keeping him home and playing at The Mount is a huge deal for us. We’re excited to be able to get on the floor and coach him, knowing he is coming from a very well-coached and winning program.”
With being able to keep players like Mac and Rugby Ryken in town to go with the Lancers’ young talent, Authier said it will be interesting to see how the group competes in practice.
“Competition breeds the best of everybody,” he said. “Being able to compete every single day is huge and that’s what Mac does. I will never question his competitive spirit.”
Mac Ryken pointed out going to Lancers games during the 2019-20 season in which the Lancers went 20-12.
Bucks head coach Chris Haynes is excited to see how Mac Ryken gels with the Lancers.
“Mac will fit right into what they do and their overall philosophy,” Haynes said. “I couldn’t be happier for him and I look forward to watching him play.”
Focusing on the club baseball season is next on the docket for Mac Ryken before he suits up for the Lancers in Laddie E. Cimpl Arena in the fall.
