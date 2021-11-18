GRAND FORKS, N.D. — South Dakota had three players register double figures in kills during Thursday’s 25-16, 25-19, 25-18 Summit League volleyball sweep over North Dakota at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center.
Sami Slaughter had 13 kills while Elizabeth Juhnke and Aimee Adams tallied 12 apiece as the Coyotes improved to 17-9 overall and 14-3 in the Summit League. The win, along with a Denver loss to Kansas City on Thursday, clinched the No. 2 seed in next week’s Summit League tournament in Vermillion.
Juhnke registered her 14th double-double of the season with 15 digs to go with 12 kills while Adams recorded a career-high 12 kills while hitting .357.
Madison Jurgens contributed 33 assists, a season-high 21 digs, to go with three aces and one kill for a South Dakota team that totaled 44 kills and hit .219 in the match.
Lolo Weideman had 21 digs, registering her 10th match of 20 or more digs this season.
South Dakota closes the regular season on Saturday at 11 a.m. at North Dakota State.
