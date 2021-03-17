Is this the year?
In its fourth appearance — yet third time to actually take the court — in the NCAA Tournament, the South Dakota women’s basketball program is hoping this is the year that it wins a game in the ‘big dance.’
The Coyotes lost in the first round of the 2014 and 2019 tournaments, but missed out an opportunity to play a year ago when the 2020 tournament was canceled.
Now, they’re back.
South Dakota (19-5), the two-time defending Summit League tournament champion, drew a No. 11 seed and will face Oregon in next Monday night’s opening round in San Antonio, Texas.
It’s now the second actual tournament experience for three USD seniors: Hannah Sjerven, Chloe Lamb and Liv Korngable, all of whom played in the 2019 event.
“I didn’t realize the situation and how important the tournament was,” Sjerven said this week, while looking back.
“I think I almost take the games for granted.”
That’s not the case this time, she added.
“There’s definitely more knowledge and maybe even a little bit more confidence going in,” Sjerven said. “Definitely more excitement going in.”
South Dakota’s initial trip to the NCAA Tournament in 2014 pitted the No. 15 seed Coyotes against second-seeded Stanford, so that was going to be quite an uphill climb for USD to win a game on the big stage.
Two years ago, though, the Coyotes drew a No. 8 seed but lost to No. 9 Clemson in the opening round, and USD would have likely earned a high seed again in last year’s tournament but never got the chance to find out.
They now have another chance in the tournament, but their past experience doesn’t mean anything is different this time around, according to Lamb.
“We’re going into any tournament; any game wanting to win, and this is no different,” she said.
“We’re on a bit of a bigger stage, of course, but it’s something that is very special. We’re going to go in and prepare as we always do.”
Hired in 2016 to help guide the program into the next realm, Dawn Plitzuweit is now 119-29 in five seasons at USD with two Summit League tournament championships and three consecutive trips to the NCAA Tournament.
It’s far from easy, though, to reach the ‘big dance’ three years in a row, she said this week.
“You can want to get there, you can do all the right things, but to be able to actually get there is something that’s really hard to do,” Plitzuweit said.
It’s a credit, she added, to the work her players have put in throughout their careers.
“It just goes to show that our players care a great deal, they want to do the right things, they work really hard and they’re pretty talented, too,” Plitzuweit said.
“They’ve put themselves in right positions to be there, now we have our work cut out for us.”
And while the program has reached three straight NCAA tournaments, its seniors — five on the roster this season (along with Monica Arens and Claudia Kunzer) — have only played in one, so that’s what they base their experience on.
“That was a really fun experience; some memories we’ll always have,” Korngable said.
“I’m really excited to be able to do it again and experience it in a different way on a neutral site. I think that’ll be interesting.”
The NCAA Tournament this season has a different format, due to COVID. The entire tournament will be played in the San Antonio area, and USD and Oregon will play on one of the courts in the Alamodome at 9 p.m. on Monday.
While the seed, opponent, date and location has changed, the expectation hasn’t for the Coyotes: They’ve set the bar to where the program expects to be in the NCAA Tournament every year.
“It feels great, like our hard work is coming to light and starting to pay off a little bit,” Sjerven said.
“The tradition that has been built at South Dakota in the D-II era and the beginning of the D-I era, it just expects that kind of thing.”
