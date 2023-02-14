VERMILLION — Fresh off a Summit League Tournament Championship three-peat and another NCAA tournament berth, the South Dakota volleyball team will participate in four playing dates during its 2023 spring schedule.
The spring schedule includes NIVC runner-up Drake and a rematch with Creighton.
USD, who won the Summit League regular season championship and Summit League tournament championship in the same season for the first time, will open the spring with a home match against Sioux Falls. South Dakota will host the Cougars in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center on Monday, March 27.
South Dakota will also host the Drake Bulldogs in the SCSC on Saturday, April 1. From there, the Coyotes will travel to Sioux Falls to face Augustana on Thursday, April 6 before heading to Omaha for a matchup against Creighton on Saturday, April 15.
More details and game times will be announced later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.