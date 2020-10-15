PIERRE — Yankton finished third in dance and eighth in cheer at the Eastern South Dakota Conference Competitive Cheer and Dance Championships, held Thursday in Pierre.
Harrisburg won the dance title with 267.25 points, edging out Brandon Valley (260) and the Gazelles (251.50). The Tigers posted the top score in Hip Hop (273.5), with Brandon Valley leading the way in Jazz (269) and Watertown leading the way in Pom (252.5). No teams competed in Kick.
Yankton scored 254.5 in Jazz and 248.5 in Pom.
Harrisburg also won the cheer title, edging Brookings 180 to 179. Brandon Valley was third at 174.5.
Yankton scored 122.5 in the cheer competition.
Yankton now turns its attentions to state, Oct. 24 in Rapid City.
DANCE
GRAND CHAMPION: Harrisburg 267.25, Brandon Valley 260, Yankton 251.5, Watertown 242, Mitchell 230, Huron 228, Pierre 223, Aberdeen Central 211.75, Brookings 204.75
JAZZ: Brandon Valley 269, Harrisburg 261, Yankton 254.5, Huron 228, Pierre 228
POM: Watertown 252.5, Brandon Valley 251, Yankton 248.5, Aberdeen Central 219, Mitchell 217.5, Brookings 207
HIP HOP: Harrisburg 273.5, Mitchell 242.5, Watertown 231.5, Huron 228, Pierre 218, Aberdeen Central 204.5, Brookings 202.5
CHEER
GRAND CHAMPION: Harrisburg 180, Brookings 179, Brandon Valley 174.5, Aberdeen Central 153.5, Mitchell 150.5, Watertown 146, Huron 146, Yankton 122.5, Pierre 104.5
