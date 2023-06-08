SIOUX FALLS — Eleven South Dakota track and field athletes, eight women and three men, have been voted to the Academic All-Summit League Outdoor Track and Field teams announced Thursday by the league office.

Representing the Coyote women are fourth-year sophomore Gen Hirata, junior Erin Kinney, fourth-year junior Lydia Knapp, junior Cassidy Mooneyhan, sophomore Marleen Mülla, junior Jacy Pulse, sixth-year senior Abby Ripperda and sophomore Averi Schmeichel. Representing the Coyote men are fourth-year juniors Marshall Faurot, Dylan Kautz and Hugo Morvan.

