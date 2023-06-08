SIOUX FALLS — Eleven South Dakota track and field athletes, eight women and three men, have been voted to the Academic All-Summit League Outdoor Track and Field teams announced Thursday by the league office.
Representing the Coyote women are fourth-year sophomore Gen Hirata, junior Erin Kinney, fourth-year junior Lydia Knapp, junior Cassidy Mooneyhan, sophomore Marleen Mülla, junior Jacy Pulse, sixth-year senior Abby Ripperda and sophomore Averi Schmeichel. Representing the Coyote men are fourth-year juniors Marshall Faurot, Dylan Kautz and Hugo Morvan.
Marshall Faurot, a native of Scott City, Kansas, earns a place on the team for the third-straight year outdoors and sixth consecutive overall. Faurot was voted the Summit League Most Outstanding Performer of the Championships. He captured a Summit title in the pole vault with a personal best performance of 18-0 ½ (5.50m). He became just the fourth athlete in Summit history to clear 18 feet or higher at the conference meet. He also qualified for the NCAA West Preliminary. Faurot carries a 3.84 grade-point average as a kinesiology and sport management major.
Gen Hirata, who hails from Fredericksburg, Virginia, picks up her second outdoor honor and fifth overall. Hirata captured the Summit League pole vault competition with a clearance of 14-3 ¼ (4.35m). She also owns the nation’s fifth-best mark of 14-7 ¼ (4.45m) entering the NCAA Championships this weekend. She’s a member of the nation’s No. 1 pole vault squad, qualified for the NCAA West Preliminary and advanced through to the NCAA Championships. Hirata carries a 3.94 grade-point average as a media and journalism major.
Dylan Kautz, hailing from Norfolk, Nebraska, makes his second-straight outdoor team and garners the award for the fifth time overall. Kautz snagged his second-straight title in the 100 meters and anchored the winning 4x100-meter relay that tied the Summit League Championships meet record of 39.94 seconds. He clocked 10.40 seconds to win the 100. Kautz owns a 3.87 grade-point average as an accounting major.
Erin Kinney, a native of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, collects her first outdoor honor and second overall. Kinney was the Summit League Track Championship MVP after capturing four gold medals and scoring 25 points at the Summit meet. She swept the 100 meters and 200 meters in 11.34 seconds and 23.35 seconds, respectively. She also anchored the winning 4x100 relay and ran on the victorious 4x400 relay. She qualified for the NCAA West Preliminary in the 100 meters, 200 meters and 4x100 relay. Kinney carries a 3.90 grade-point average while majoring in kinesiology and sport management.
Lydia Knapp, a native of Linden, Iowa, makes her second-straight outdoor team and picks up her third career accolade. She a pair of Summit titles in the hammer throw (195-0) and the discus (170-10) and totaled 21 points at the Summit League Championships. She qualified for the NCAA West Preliminary in the hammer and the discus, advancing through to the NCAA Championships in the hammer throw. Knapp carries a 3.80 grade-point average as a medical biology major.
Cassidy Mooneyhan, hailing from Pea Ridge, Arkansas, makes her first outdoor team and picks up her second honor overall. Mooneyhan garnered all-Summit honors in the pole vault with a third-place finish. Her season-best of 13-11 ¼ (4.25m) from the Texas Relays ranks 25th nationally. She’s a member of the nation’s No. 1 pole vault squad, qualified for the NCAA West Preliminary and advanced through to the NCAA Championships. Mooneyhan boasts a perfect 4.00 grade-point average as a psychology major.
Hugo Morvan, who hails from Vannes, France, earns a place on the team for the third-straight year outdoors and fifth overall. Morvan was the Summit League champion in the 110-meter hurdles with a personal best clocking of 13.79 seconds. He scored 11 points at the conference meet, also scoring a point in the 400 hurdles. He went on to compete at the NCAA West Preliminary in the 110 hurdles. Morvan boasts a 3.93 grade-point average as a computer science major.
Marleen Mülla, hailing from Rakvere, Estonia, collects her first outdoor honor and second overall. Mülla finished runner-up at the Summit League Championships in the pole vault to garner all-Summit honors. She ranks fourth nationally with a height of 14-8 ¾ (4.49m) from the USD Tune-Up. She’s a member of the nation’s No. 1 pole vault squad, qualified for the NCAA West Preliminary and advanced through to the NCAA Championships. Mülla boasts a perfect 4.00 grade-point average as a sport marketing and media major.
Jacy Pulse, a native of Salem, South Dakota, makes her first outdoor team and collects her second honor overall. Pulse garnered three golds and a silver at the Summit League Championships, racking up 23 points for the Coyotes. She broke the championship meet record en route to winning the 400 hurdles, while also anchoring the winning 4x400 relay and running on the victorious 4x100 relay. She qualified for the NCAA West Preliminary in the 400 hurdles and 4x100 relay, advancing through to the NCAA Championships in the 400 hurdles after clocking a school record time of 56.11 seconds in the quarterfinals. Pulse owns a 3.95 grade-point average as a nursing major.
Abby Ripperda, a native of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, makes the outdoor team for the second-straight year and fourth time in her career. Ripperda finished runner-up in the 10,000 meters (35:58.83) and placed fourth in the 5,000 meters (17:02.99) to score 13 points at the Summit League Championships. Ripperda boasts a perfect 4.00 graduate grade-point average in her second year of physical therapy school. She graduated with a degree in medical biology in May of 2021.
Averi Schmeichel, a Hartford, South Dakota, native, collects her first career accolade. Schmeichel earned all-Summit League honors in both the 100-meter hurdles (13.79) and 400-meter hurdles (1:01.32). She scored 12 points for USD at the Summit League Championships. Schmeichel boasts a perfect 4.00 grade-point average as a nursing major.
