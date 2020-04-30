The Mount Marty College Competitive Cheer program has added two in-state recruits, Sydney Franken of Vermillion and Hailee Like of Pierre, for the 2020-21 season.
Franken was a part of the Vermillion High School cheer team, earning the squad’s “loudest cheerleader” award the past three years. She also earned All-State, Academic All-State and the Tanager Award, and represented VHS at All-State Choir.
“Sydney is a ball of energy and will bring a huge amount of enthusiasm and energy to the team,” said MMC cheer and dance coach Kelsey Freidel-Nelson. “She is a strong performer, go-getter and hard worker – all great qualities to have in an athlete as we build the Lancer Spirit Program.”
Franken, the daughter of Craig and Heather Franken of Vermillion, plans to major in radiologic technology at MMC.
Like was a four-year member of the Pierre competitive cheer team, serving as a team captain. She was also a varsity gymnast for the Governors.
“Hailee’s experience with competition cheer will make her a valuable member of the Lancer Cheer Team,” Freidel-Nelson said. “She is a strong jumper and great base. We are so excited to have her as a part of the program.”
Like, the daughter of Amanda and Jayson Klinger and Brad Like, plans to major in English at MMC.
