SIOUX FALLS — Sioux Falls Lincoln cooled off the hot-hitting Gazelles, holding Yankton to three runs in a doubleheader sweep in girls’ softball action on Tuesday at Sherman Park.
Lincoln used a five-run second inning to win the opener 10-1.
Gabie McConnell went 3-for-3, and Norah Christiansen had two triples for Lincoln. Payton Seefeldt went 2-for-3 with a triple, and Kaitlyn Druse had a hit and three RBI in the victory.
Addison Binde, Paige Hatch and Tori Vellek each had a hit for Yankton.
Madison Evans struck out eight in the five-inning contest for the win. Grace Behrns took the loss.
Kyra Knudtson went 3-for-3 with two doubles to lead Lincoln past Yankton 12-2 in the nightcap.
Katelyn Hamm doubled, and Ashton Dorman had a hit and three RBI in the victory.
Annika Gordon doubled and singled for Yankton. Elle Feser, Behrns and Garry each had a hit.
Kierra Lubovich picked up the win. Garry took the loss.
Yankton, 4-2, hosts O’Gorman on Thursday.
