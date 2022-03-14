BOULDER CITY, Nev. – The South Dakota men’s golf team completed its final round of competition at the Jackrabbit Invitational in Boulder City, Nevada. The Coyotes compiled a team score of 898 after the three rounds and finished in ninth place overall. USD was led by Hunter Rebrovich who racked up another top-15 finish.
Rebrovich recorded rounds of 75-73-72 in the two days. In the final round, he sank four birdies, bringing his three-round total to 10 throughout the tournament. Rebrovich was tied for the best scoring average on par fours with a 4.07 average. The 13th place finish is the second top-15 finish for the junior from Alexandria, Minnesota, on the season.
Ian Johnston recorded the lowest round for the Coyotes on Saturday afternoon. Johnston carded three birdies on the day en route to a 1-under par 71 in round three. His 11 birdies at the Jackrabbit Invitational tied him for fifth most among all players. Johnston tied a career-best 54-hole score with a 222 (79-72-71) for an 18th place finish – his first top-20 placement of the season.
Max Schmidtke closed out his tournament with an even-par 72 in round three. Schmidtke sank three birdies on the day for a total of seven during the two-day event. His 225 (78-75-72) total placed him in a tie for 29th place individually.
Logan Hamak finished the Jackrabbit Invitational with a 3-over par 75 in round three. He scored two birdies on the final day of action. He finished in a tie for 52nd place after rounds of 80-78-75.
Nick LaMotte placed himself in a tie for 68th place after the final round on Saturday. LaMotte carded rounds of 81-77-81 for a three-round total of 239.
Ryan Neff finished in a tie for 73rd after rounds of 84-76-81 for a 241 total score. Neff sank seven birdies during the tournament including back-to-back birdies on 16 and 17 in his third round of action.
South Dakota will get a little over a week off until its next tournament in Springfield, Missouri. The Missouri State Invitational is a two-day event and is set to begin on March 21.
