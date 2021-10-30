WISNER, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic wasn’t supposed to get out of sub district play earlier this week, but the young Trojan team made it to the Class D1, District 2 Final in Wisner, Nebraska Saturday.
It’s just going to build confidence, like hey, we really didn’t have that great of a season, but look where we progressed to, we still got to the district finals,” Cedar Catholic coach Denae Buss said.
The fifteenth-seeded Trojans fell in straight sets to No. 2 Mead 25-21, 25-20, 25-17.
“I feel like we executed some things we really wanted to execute,” Buss said. “We were serving to zone one and making it hard for their senators to get turned outside. Our errors caught up to us. We had one of our middles roll her ankle this morning. We kind of shuffled around in response, but they played really well.”
A tightly contested start to the first set saw both sides trading blows. A Cedar Catholic run to lead 20-18 forced a Mead timeout. The Raiders scored four straight to force a Trojan timeout.
Mead scored two more out of the Cedar Catholic timeout to force another timeout leading 24-20. Mead finished the set off two points later to claim a 25-21 win and a 1-0 lead in the match.
Mead came out in set two firing. Mead built a 10-6 lead and a 15-7 lead, with Cedar Catholic burning its two timeouts at each point.
The Warrior lead grew to 10, at 17-7 before Cedar Catholic started chipping away. The Trojans cut the lead to eight at 17-9, but Mead pushed back.
The Trojans trailed 19-10 but strung together six straight points to force Mead to call a timeout leading 19-16, spearheaded by strong attacks from junior Laney Kathol. Cedar Catholic got within two at 21-19, but ultimately dropped set two 25-20.
“That’s kind of our story all season,” Buss said. “We come out wishy-washy, and then come back in the end, and that’s just our youngness coming out, just trying to keep our mistakes to a minimum.”
Similar to set two, Mead started out hot in the third set. Trying to stop the Warriors from pulling away, Buss called a timeout with the Trojans trailing 5-2 early in the third.
Mead continued to grow the lead slowly out, forcing Cedar Catholic to call its final timeout trailing 15-9. After each side scored a point, Cedar Catholic went on a short three point run to get within three at 16-13, forcing a timeout for the Warriors.
Mead went on a five point run to grow an 18-15 lead out to 23-15, and all but sealing a win for the Warriors. Mead finished off the third set 25-17 and advanced to the C2 State Tournament.
Cedar Catholic has a strong sophomore class that is learning to fit into the system. The Trojans graduate Cady Uttecht, Olivia Hamilton and Jordyn Steffen.
Cedar Catholic’s tough schedule during the regular season put them at a 12-24 record, but a sub district run that got them to Saturday and is something to build off of.
“I feel like we came together and did some good things,” Buss said. “People really came around into their roles. We have some girls in the right spots right now and they’re really gaining some momentum through the end of the season.”
