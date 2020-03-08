Two area bowlers rolled perfect games in recent action at Yankton Bowl.
Brent Jones rolled a 300 game during Industrial League action on March 2. He finished with a 706 series.
Matt Hoefs rolled a 300 game during Classic League bowling action on Feb. 27. Hoefs finished with a 725 series.
