MITCHELL — Yankton won five of six singles matches on the way to a 7-2 victory over Spearfish in girls’ tennis action on Saturday. The match was played in Mitchell.
Nora Krajewski, Frannie Kouri, Sabrina Krajewski, Addison Gordon and Kayla Marsh each won in singles play for Yankton. Kouri and Marsh, and Sabrina Krajewski and Gordon teamed up for doubles victories.
Yankton returns to action on Monday, traveling to Brandon for a triangular with Brandon Valley and Madison.
YANKTON 7, SPEARFISH 2
SINGLES: Anna Engen S def. Lauren Gillis 6-3, 6-1; Nora Krajewski Y def. Jaydah Wickerhagen 6-0, 6-0; Frannie Kouri Y def. Lindsey Huck 6-1, 6-3; Sabrina Krajewski Y def. Maddy Reichert 3-6, 6-3, (10-4); Addison Gordon Y def. Laura Frost 6-2, 6-0; Kayla Marsh Y def. Rebeccah Anglin 6-2, 6-2
DOUBLES: Engen-Anglin S def. Gillis-N. Krajewski 6-4, 6-2; Kouri-Marsh Y def. Huck-Reichert 6-0, 6-1; S. Krajewski-Gordon Y def. Wickerhagen-Frost 6-0, 6-0
JV: Evelyne Lima Y def. Ava Berberick 6-1, 6-4; Ava Gill S def. Lilly Poeschl 6-2, 6-0; Emma Frey S def. Elise Koller 6-1; Berberick-Gill S def. Natasha Wells-Kathryn Nelsen 6-4, 6-1
