The Yankton Black Sox earned a doubleheader sweep over Harrisburg Gold in 16-under baseball action on Wednesday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
In the opener, Yankton took the lead on a Christian Weier single in the bottom of the sixth to claim a 4-3 victory.
Weier, Jace Sedlacek, Sam Gokie, Abe O’Brien and Gavin Johnson each had a hit for Yankton.
Griffin Smith tripled for Harrisburg. Lunden McCloud, Landon Bachtell, Andrew Dierks and Nick Riley each had a hit in the effort.
Boston Frick, who struck out two in two innings of no-hit relief, picked up the win. Sedlacek started, striking out five in his five innings of work. Smith took the loss in relief of Riley, who struck out five in his four innings of work.
Yankton rolled to an 11-3 victory in the nightcap.
Tate Beste went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBI for Yankton. Sedlacek went 2-for-3 with a triple. Easton Feser had two hits and two RBI. Frick doubled, and Beck Ryken, Gokie, Johnson and Owen Eidsness each had a hit in the victory.
Dierks doubled and singled for Harrisburg. Witwicki and Peyton Tuttle each had a hit in the effort.
Ryken struck out six batters in six innings of work for the win. Gokie struck out three in a scoreless seventh inning. McCloud took the loss, striking out five in his 2 2/3 innings of work.
Yankton, 27-2, travels to Watertown on Saturday.
Renner Post 307 Blue earned a doubleheader sweep of the Yankton Reds in 13-under baseball action on Tuesday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Renner claimed the opener 5-2.
For Yankton, Chase Cooley, Sawyer Maibaum, Jackson Kudera and Gibson Brooks each had a hit.
Will Sager took the loss, striking out two in his three innings of work.
Renner used a pair of five-inning runs to claim an 11-7 victory in the nightcap.
Cooley had two hits, and Sager had a hit and two RBI for Yankton. Lynij Welch, Kash Luellman, Carter Schander, Brooks and Christopher Wright each had a hit. Kudera drove in three runs in the effort.
Maxwell Weisenburger took the loss.
The Reds, 22-15, co-host the Bob Deery Classic tournament, beginning Thursday in Yankton.
