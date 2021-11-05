LINCOLN, Neb. — Top-seeded Falls City Sacred Heart powered past Wynot 25-18, 25-5, 25-15, in the Class D2 semifinals of the Nebraska State Volleyball Tournament, Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Erison Vonderschmidt posted 15 kills, four blocks and 11 digs for Sacred Heart (34-2), which will face second-seeded Humphrey St. Francis in the championship today (Saturday) at 9 a.m. Rachel Magdanz had seven kills and 21 assists. DeLanie Witt posted 10 assists. Lauren Malone and Emma Frederick each had 13 digs in the victory.
For Wynot (22-10), Karley Heimes led the way with eight kills and nine digs. Chloe Heimes posted 10 assists and nine digs. Kendra Pinkelman had two blocks and eight digs. Ella Brummer had 11 digs and Lauren Haberman added eight digs for the Blue Devils.
Wynot will play for third place today at 11 a.m. The Blue Devils will face Maywood-Hayes Center at Lincoln Northeast High School.
