MARSHALL, Minn. — NCAA Division II Southwest Minnesota State held off Mount Marty 79-70 in men’s basketball action on Saturday.
Dunwa Omot scored 20 points, and Mason Lind had 16 points and nine rebounds off the bench for Southwest Minnesota State. Majok Majouk had 15 points off the bench. Anthony Costello added 12 points for the Mustangs.
Caden Casey scored 20 points off the bench, going 6-of-12 from three-point range, for Mount Marty. Kade Stearns hit four three-pointers on the way to 13 points. Cole Bowen and Tash Lunday each had 11 points, with Lunday grabbing a team-high seven rebounds.
Mount Marty travels to NCAA Division I South Dakota on Monday. Start time at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center is 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.