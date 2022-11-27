MARSHALL, Minn. — NCAA Division II Southwest Minnesota State held off Mount Marty 79-70 in men’s basketball action on Saturday.

Dunwa Omot scored 20 points, and Mason Lind had 16 points and nine rebounds off the bench for Southwest Minnesota State. Majok Majouk had 15 points off the bench. Anthony Costello added 12 points for the Mustangs.

