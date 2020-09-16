HARTINGTON, Neb. — The Hartington-Newcastle football program announced on Wednesday that it will play at Woodbine, Iowa on Friday. The announcement was made through the school’s Twitter account.
Hartington-Newcastle had been scheduled to host Plainview, while Woodbine was scheduled to host Newell-Fonda. Both of those games had been cancelled due to issues regarding COVID-19.
Woodbine, Iowa, is located northwest of Omaha, Nebraska.
