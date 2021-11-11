VOLLEYBALL
CLASS AA
All Matches On Thursday, Nov. 11
S.F. Washington def. Sturgis 25-11, 25-16, 25-11
Huron def. S.F. Jefferson 25-15, 11-25, 25-16, 23-25, 15-9
O’Gorman def. Brookings 25-17, 25-14, 25-16
S.F. Lincoln def. Aberdeen Central 25-15, 25-12, 14-25, 25-15
Brandon Valley def. R.C. Stevens 25-11, 25-20, 27-25
Pierre def. Yankton 25-14, 25-16, 25-15
S.F. Roosevelt def. Watertown 25-20, 25-10, 25-20
Harrisburg def. Mitchell 26-24, 25-18, 29-27
S.D. STATE TOURN.
Nov. 18-20 at Rapid City
CLASS AA
First Round, Nov. 18
No. 1 S.F. Washington (28-1) vs. No. 8 Huron (14-10), 1 p.m.
No. 4 Brandon Valley (22-9) vs. No. 5 Pierre (16-5), 2:45 p.m.
No. 2 O’Gorman (20-4) vs. No. 7 S.F. Lincoln (19-11), 7 p.m.
No. 3 S.F. Roosevelt (20-9) vs. No. 6 Harrisburg (19-9), 8:45 p.m.
CLASS A
First Round, Nov. 18
No. 1 S.F. Christian (32-4) vs. No. 8 Parkston (21-14), 1 p.m.
No. 4 Wagner (27-6) vs. No. 5 Hill City (25-7), 2:45 p.m.
No. 2 Garretson (27-1) vs. No. 7 Elkton-Lake Benton (22-11), 7 p.m.
No. 3 Dakota Valley (26-8) vs. No. 6 Hamlin (26-6), 8:45 p.m.
CLASS B
First Round, Nov. 18
No. 1 Platte-Geddes (32-4) vs. No. 2 Warner (30-5), 1 p.m.
No. 4 Chester Area (26-5) vs. No. 5 Colman-Egan (27-7), 2:45 p.m.
No. 2 Warner (30-5) vs. No. 7 Aberdeen Christian (23-3), 7 p.m.
No. 3 Arlington (30-5) vs. No. 6 Faulkton Area (28-6), 8:45 p.m.
FOOTBALL
S.D. FINALS
Nov. 11-13 at DakotaDome, Vermillion
Thursday’s Games
9B: Dell Rapids St. Mary 44, Potter County 42, 2 OT
9A: Howard 55, Herreid-Selby Area 18
9AA: Platte-Geddes 14, Canistota-Freeman 8
Friday’s Games
11B: No. 1 Winner (11-0) vs. No. 7 Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan (8-3), 10 a.m.
11A: No. 1 Madison (11-0) vs. No. 7 Milbank (8-3), 2 p.m.
11AA: No. 1 Tea Area (11-0) vs. No. 3 Pierre (9-2), 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Game
11AAA: No. 1 Harrisburg (11-0) vs. No. 2 Brandon Valley (10-1), 7:30 p.m.
