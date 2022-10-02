VERMILLION — The South Dakota women’s soccer team dropped its first Summit League game of the season after a 4-2 defeat by the Denver Pioneers. The Coyotes were able to stick with the defending regular-season champions through the first half, but DU’s offensive attack was too much to handle and pulled away with two goals in the second half. South Dakota’s record now stands at 1-6-5 (0-1-2 Summit) while Denver improves its record to 6-4-3 (3-0-1 Summit). 

The Pioneers outshot the Coyotes 16-5 by the end of the game, but South Dakota made the most of its opportunities in order to stay in the game. DU’s Kaitlyn Glover got on the board first a few seconds into the eighth minute of the game. Riley Baker was running with the ball on the right side of the field when she sent a ball to the middle of the box. Glover stuck her foot out and redirected the ball past a diving Caroline Lewis for her first goal of the day. About four minutes later, South Dakota’s Ashby Johnston scored her second goal in as many games to tie the match. On the left side of the field, Taylor Cotter worked all the way to the top of the box where she found some space to fire off a shot to the right side of the net. Denver’s goalkeeper Nerea Arrazola made a diving save to fend off Cotter’s attempt, but Johnston was standing nearby to kick the deflection back into the net for her second goal of the season.

