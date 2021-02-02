SIOUX FALLS – South Dakota swimming and diving team members Seth O'Dea, Stella Fairbanks and Jacob Won have been named Summit League Athletes of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.
Fairbanks, a freshman from Highland, Michigan, swept all four diving competitions during the two-day Coyote Quad Duals at Midco Aquatic Center. She moved into the Coyote Top 10 list in both the one-meter (seventh) and three-meter (sixth) events during the meet.
Fairbanks, honored for the second time this season as the female diver of the week, scored 256.45 points on the one-meter and 239.85 points on three-meter during day one. She came back on day two to post final point totals of 242.40 on one-meter and 271.35 on three-meter.
O'Dea, a senior from Fairfax, Virginia, won three of four diving competitions during the meet and placed second in the other. He scored 275.05 points to win the three-meter event on day one while placing second in the one-meter with 256.25. The male diver of the week for the second time in his career came back to sweep both events on day two, scoring 268.95 on one-meter and 292.65 on three-meter.
Won, a junior from Katy, Texas, earns his second consecutive male swimmer of the week honor after enjoying a strong Coyote Quad Duals where he posted top two finishes in all six of his races. He won the 200 free in 1:44.01, third best in the Summit League this season, while adding a runner-up in the 100 fly (51.36). He opened day one by swimming the third leg on a victorious 400 medley relay.
Won posted a pair of individual wins on day two, taking the 200 free in 1:44.16 and the 200 fly in 1:54.54. He swam the leadoff leg on a runner-up 400 free relay.
The Coyote women host Omaha in a relay dual on Saturday while both the men's and women's team will host South Dakota State on Feb. 12 inside the DakotaDome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.