SIOUX FALLS — Second-ranked Sioux Falls Lincoln earned a doubleheader sweep of fifth-ranked Yankton on Monday in club high school softball action on Monday. The games marked the end of the regular season for Yankton.
In the opener, Lincoln took advantage of seven Yankton errors to claim a 12-4 victory.
Kyra Knudtson went 3-for-4 with a double, and Summer Stoll went 3-for-3 with a double to lead Lincoln. Ashton Dorman and Madison Evans each doubled and singled. Kaitlyn Druse had two hits and four RBI in the victory.
Addison Binde went 2-for-3 with a triple for Yankton. Elle Feser had a triple and two RBI. Lexi Madson added a hit.
Evans struck out eight batters in the six-inning contest for the win. Madson took the loss, striking out two.
Dorman doubled twice, and Druse had a double, a single and four RBI for Lincoln. Knudtson also doubled and singled in the victory.
Jenna Cox went 2-for-3 with a triple and two runs scored for Yankton. Binde and Carley LaFrentz each had a hit.
Olivia Jensen pitched 3 2/3 innings of shutout relief for the win. Grace Behrns took the loss, striking out four.
Yankton, 15-10, begins play in the state tournament on Friday in Sioux Falls.
