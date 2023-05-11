AVON — Bon Homme used a nine-run fourth inning to surge past Avon 14-4 in high school softball action on Thursday.
Aspen Schonebaum had a double and three RBI for Bon Homme. Kenadee Kozak and Taryn Crites each doubled in the win.
Updated: May 12, 2023 @ 1:48 am
Macy Voigt and Ashley Tolsma each doubled for Avon. Rilyn Thury had the other Pirates hit.
Kozak picked up the win, striking out eight in four innings of work. Karlie DeVries took the loss, striking out seven in her four innings of work.
Bon Homme, 8-3, hosts Hanson on Tuesday. Avon travels to Wagner on Monday.
