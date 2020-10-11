ABERDEEN — Yankton finished third in the girls’ division and fifth in the boys’ division of the Eastern South Dakota Conference Cross Country Championships, Saturday at Lee Park Golf Course in Aberdeen.
Varsity races were 5,000 meters, with the JV races at 4,000 meters.
Brandon Valley put four of the first six runners across the line to win the girls’ title with 22 points. Aberdeen Central was second with 55 points, followed by the Gazelles (69) and Brookings (119).
Brandon Valley’s Mia Wentzy (18:29.02) and Addison Scholten (19:04.74) finished first and second, followed by Yankton’s Thea Chance (19:37.60). Brandon Valley’s Gracyn Gruber (19:38.57) and Aberdeen Central’s Melanie Jacobs (19:48.48) rounded out the first five.
Yankton’s Sophie Petheram (20:25.04) and Shae Rumsey (20:30.69) finished 13th and 14th, also earning all-ESD honors. Madisyn Bietz (20:50.72) placed 19th and Sydnee Serck (20:51.71) finished 20th, rounding out the Gazelles’ scoring.
Also for the Gazelles, Claire Tereshinski (21:40.80) finished 36th.
Brandon Valley won a tightly-contested boys’ title with 57 points, edging out Harrisburg (60) and Aberdeen Central (63). Pierre (101) was fourth, followed by the Bucks (102).
Brandon Valley’s Britton Elkin won the boys’ race in 15:54.79, beating out Aberdeen Central’s Josh Martin (16:09.27) and Daniel Street (16:24.85). Brookings’ Samuel Conrad (16:42.91) and Harrisburg’s Parker Fitzgerald (16:50.40) rounded out the first five.
Yankton was led by Zach Fedde, who earned all-ESD honors with a seventh place finish in 17:05.20. Tim Merchen (17:43.47) and Nate Schoenfelder (17:44.74) finished 19th and 20th, just missing all-ESD honors. Tre Kleinschmit (18:02.02) placed 25th and Dylan Payer (18:09.84) placed 31st to complete the Bucks’ scoring.
Also for Yankton, Oliver Dooley (19:05.39) and Harrison Krajewski (19:14.28) finished 46th and 47th.
Yankton finishes the regular season with a triangular at Harrisburg on Thursday.
Yankton finished third in the JV girls’ division, led by a 12th place finish from Jillian Eidsness (18:23.83). Yankton finished sixth in the JV boys’ division, led by a 27th place finish from Keenan Wagner (16:15.72).
Yankton’s JV and middle school squads will host their annual JV Invitational on Tuesday at Fox Run Golf Course. Start time is 4:15 p.m.
VARSITY GIRLS
TEAM SCORES: Brandon Valley 22, Aberdeen Central 55, Yankton 69, Brookings 119, Harrisburg 138, Huron 170, Pierre 170, Watertown 192
TOP 15 (ALL-ESD): 1, Mia Wentzy, Brandon Valley 18:29.02; 2, Addison Scholten, Brandon Valley 19:04.74; 3, Thea Chance, Yankton 19:37.60; 4, Gracyn Gruber, Brandon Valley 19:38.57; 5, Melanie Jacobs, Aberdeen Central 19:48.48; 6, Sarah VanDeBerg, Brandon Valley 19:49.52; 7, Zoe Douglas, Aberdeen Central 19:57.41; 8, Jessica Lutmer, Pierre 20:03.54; 9, Kylie Foss, Brandon Valley 20:19.97; 10, Alexis Ketterling, Aberdeen Central 20:21.01; 11, Carolyn Haar, Harrisburg 20:23.38; 12, Haley Bergan, Brandon Valley 20:24.71; 13, Sophie Petheram, Yankton 20:25.04; 14, Shae Rumsey, Yankton 20:30.69; 15, Natalie Moose, Brandon Valley 20:34.17
OTHER YHS: 19, Madisyn Bietz 20:50.72; 20, Sydnee Serck 20:51.71; 36, Claire Tereshinski 21:40.80
VARSITY BOYS
TEAM SCORES: Brandon Valley 57, Harrisburg 60, Aberdeen Central 63, Pierre 101, Yankton 102, Brookings 146, Watertown 184, Huron 186, Mitchell 257
TOP 15 (ALL-ESD): 1, Britton Elkin, Brandon Valley 15:54.79; 2, Josh Martin, Aberdeen Central 16:09.27; 3, Daniel Street, Aberdeen Central 16:24.85; 4, Samuel Conrad, Brookings 16:42.91; 5, Parker Fitzgerald, Harrisburg 16:50.40; 6, Soren Weeg, Harrisburg 16:58.52; 7, Zach Fedde, Yankton 17:05.20; 8, Jacob Angerhofer, Aberdeen Central 17:05.70; 9, Jeremiah Donahoe, Brandon Valley 17:10.67; 10, Hayden Shaffer, Pierre 17:11.47; 11, Chaston Johnson, Harrisburg 17:15.81; 12, Ben VanDeBerg, Brandon Valley 17:23.53; 13, Ceech Harman, Huron 17:30.68; 14, Jared Lutmer, Pierre 17:30.98; 15, Blake Judson, Pierre 17:33.37
OTHER YHS: 19, Tim Merchen 17:43.47; 20, Nate Schoenfelder 17:44.74; 25, Trey Kleinschmit 18:02.02; 31, Dylan Payer 18:09.84; 46, Oliver Dooley 19:05.39; 47, Harrison Krajewski 19:14.28
JV GIRLS
TEAM SCORES: Aberdeen Central 35, Brandon Valley 45, Yankton 77, Brookings 83, Mitchell 128
TOP 5: 1, Madison Pederson, Brandon Valley 17:19.25; 2, Chantel Bickler, Brandon Valley 17:26.86; 3, Hannah Sprecher, Brandon Valley 17:30.31; 4, Tara Jacobs, Aberdeen Cetnral 17:49.58; 5, Angelina Lopez, Aberdeen Central 17:51.57
YHS: 12, Jillian Eidsness 18:23.83; 16, Nora Welker 18:34.34; 17, Elizabeth Novak 18:52.03; 20, Ava Johannson 19:02.33; 22, Lizzy Schwartz 19:11.32; 26, Elizabeth Elsen 19:44.62; 37, Olivia Wintz 21:57.77; 41, Ellison Williams 22:38.75
JV BOYS
TEAM SCORES: Brandon Valley 22, Aberdeen Central 55, Pierre 82, Brookings 125, Harrisburg 128, Yankton 159, Watertown 193, Mitchell 228
TOP 5: 1, Luke Kocer, Brandon Valley 14:35.66; 2, Braydn Brother of All, Pierre 14:48.87; 3, Mikah Peters, Brandon vAlley 14:55.72; 4, Tino Lopez, Aberdeen Central 14:57.66; 5, Camden Coughlin, Brandon Valley 15:02.08
YHS: 27, Keenan Wagner 16:15.72; 33, Boston Frick 16:33.09; 41, Beck Ryken 16:52.22; 45, Tristan Redman 16:59.49; 46, Chase Howe 17:11.98; 49, Abe Chance 17:14.83; 50, Dylan Sloan 17:15.98; 57, Taylor Wenzlaff 17:28.32; 59, Sam Larrington 17:46.41; 63, Elliot Dooley 18:06.15
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.