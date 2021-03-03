LINCOLN, Neb. — The beat goes on for the Wynot Blue Devils.
Another trip to the Nebraska State Girls’ Basketball Tournament and another first-round victory.
Wynot, the No. 6 seed in Class D2, defeated Chambers-Wheeler Central 49-39 in Wednesday night’s first round in Lincoln.
Junior Karley Heimes led Wynot with 16, points, while seniors Emersyn Sudbeck and Edyn Sudbeck both added seven points. Junior Kendra Pinkelman chipped in with six points.
The two-defending state champion, Wynot (20-6) will now face an old nemeis in today’s (Thursday) 11:15 a.m. semifinals: Falls City Sacred Heart.
