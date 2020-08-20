LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony, scheduled for Oct. 4 at Lincoln East High School has been postponed because of coronavirus concerns.
The induction ceremony has tentatively been rescheduled on April 18, 2021.
Among the 2020 honorees is Laurel’s Steve Erwin. The 1970 Laurel football team, which included Erwin, was to be recognized as one of the Golden Anniversary Teams.
