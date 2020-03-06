VERMILLION — South Dakota freshman hurdler Brithton Senior has been added to the 2020 NCAA Indoor Championships in the 60-meter hurdles after a scratch in the field.
Senior raced to a blistering 7.74 seconds in the 60 hurdles to win the Summit League Championships last weekend. His time broke both the Summit League Championships meet record and the South Dakota program record.
A native of Hanover, Jamaica, Senior will be the only freshman in the 16-man field.
The semifinals are scheduled for 7:40 p.m. (CT) on Friday, March 13. Should he advance to the finals, the final race is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. (CT) on Saturday.
South Dakota will have five athletes competing in the NCAA Indoor Championships as Senior joins Chris Nilsen and Ethan Bray (pole vault), Zack Anderson (pole vault) and Helen Falda (pole vault).
