The Yankton Gazelles volleyball team will hold its “Gazelles Strong” pink night in conjunction with the team’s Oct. 25 volleyball match with Tea Area.
Among the events in conjunction with the match is a raffle, which includes Jeanne Beckman cupcakes, Delight Donut, J.J. Benji “Gazelle Strong” hoodies, pink Yeti’s and socks donate by Kopetsky’s Ace Hardware and a Jazelle the Pink Gazelle crafted by Sue Adam.
