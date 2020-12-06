SEWARD, Neb. — The Mount Marty University men’s track and field team saw a pair of athletes win individual titles, and several other men’s and women’s athletes capture top-10 finishes, at the Concordia Early Bird Meet on Saturday in Seward, Nebraska.
On the men’s side for the Lancers, Paul Paul was the champion in the 400-meter dash with a meet-record and national-qualifying clocking of 48.57. Lyndon Harrison took first place in the 60-meter hurdles (8.73) and Jesse Van Hemert was third in the event (8.92).
The tandem of Seth Wiebelhaus (4552) and Mason Schleis (4506) finished second and third, respectively in the heptathlon. Taven McKee finished second in the 200-meter dash (22.58) and third in the 60-meter dash (7.11), while Dewayne Robinson finished fourth in the 400 (49.8), also qualifying for nationals.
The quartet of Robinson, McKee, Van Hemert and Paul finished fourth in the 1600-meter relay (3:24.76)
Harrison also took seventh place in the 200 (23.47) and Nathaniel Kropuenske was seventh in the 800-meter run (2:08.99)
On the women’s side, Stephanie Faulhaber was sixth overall in the pentathlon (2879) and Ashinee George was 11th (2627).
Tianna Bumbace-Kuehl took sixth place in the 200-meter dash (27.55) and fifth in the 400-meter dash (1:01.08). Calli Davis was seventh in the 200 (27.75) and seventh in the 400 (1:01.61), and Aniya Teppo took ninth (28.11) in the 200.
Lanny Clark was seventh in the 60-meter dash (8:33) and ninth in the 400 (1:03.7). Hallie Hallock finished sixth in the weight throw (32-9.5), seventh in the shot put (39-1.75).
Competing in the Midland Half-Marathon on Saturday in Fremont, Nebraska, MMU’s Brian Santiago set a Lancer school record with a clocking of 1:11.41. His fourth place time qualified him for the NAIA Outdoor Championships in May.
Also for MMU, Cristobal Gonzalez (1:26.18) placed 16th, just behind Lancer assistant coach Joshua Monson (1:25.07).
In the women’s race, Dakota State’s Jacia Christiansen (Viborg) was second, qualifying for nationals in 1:29.44. Mount Marty’s Gracie Rippen (1:56.35) finished 11th.
The Lancers will be back in action on Jan. 16 at Dakota Wesleyan.
