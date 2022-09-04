EL PASO, TEXAS – South Dakota finished the Borderland Invitational 3-0 after a 3-2 victory over University of Texas at El Paso Saturday. Elizabeth Juhnke recorded a match-high 27 kills while Brooklyn Schram put up a match-high 44 assists. Scores went 25-20, 21-25, 21-25, 25-19, 17-15. 

“This weekend proved to be exactly what we thought it could be! Each team challenged each other greatly, so I am really proud of this team for finding a way to leave here with three wins,” said head coach Leanne Williamson. “It is still early in the season, and that showed at times with the highs and lows that we felt.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.