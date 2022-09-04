EL PASO, TEXAS – South Dakota finished the Borderland Invitational 3-0 after a 3-2 victory over University of Texas at El Paso Saturday. Elizabeth Juhnke recorded a match-high 27 kills while Brooklyn Schram put up a match-high 44 assists. Scores went 25-20, 21-25, 21-25, 25-19, 17-15.
“This weekend proved to be exactly what we thought it could be! Each team challenged each other greatly, so I am really proud of this team for finding a way to leave here with three wins,” said head coach Leanne Williamson. “It is still early in the season, and that showed at times with the highs and lows that we felt.”
Middle blocker Madison Harms added 12 kills and five blocks to complement Juhnke’s match-high 27 kills. Schram added two service aces and nine digs to go along with her match-high 44 assists, while libero Lolo Weideman put up a match-high 18 digs and added two service aces.
UTEP received 14 kills from outside hitter Serena Patterson while Ema Uskokovic and Sara Pustahija each added 11 kills. Mattie Gantt (27) and Hande Yetis (21) combined to put up 48 assists for the Miners and Hula Crisostomo had a team-high 17 digs.
South Dakota returns to Vermillion to host the South Dakota Classic Sep. 9-10. The Coyotes will play three games over a two-day span that will include CSU Bakersfield, West Virginia, and Northern Colorado.
