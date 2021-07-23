James Henderson got the surprise of his golf career during Men’s Day play at Hillcrest Golf and Country Club on Thursday.
A hole-in-one on the par-4 No. 18.
Henderson became just the third golfer in Hillcrest history to ace the course’s finishing hole. It was also his first career hole-in-one.
The odds of making an ace on a par-4 vary depending on the source. According to an article on the PGA website, the Double Eagle Club touts the odds at an estimated 6 million-to-1. Golf Digest contributing editor Dean Knuth puts the odds at slightly easier, a mere 1 million-to-1.
Prior to his exciting finish, Henderson’s round with Jim Chesley and Jim Schlingman was “mediocre,” he said.
“Nothing good, nothing bad.”
When Henderson teed up on No. 18, he didn’t wait for the group ahead of them to clear the green.
“Usually I hit it 40 yards short,” he said, “if I hit a good one.”
On this occasion, it was a bit further.
“I just hit a fade through the trees, right down the fairway,” he said. “We were playing pretty late, and all the earlier golfers were on the patio.”
Initially, Henderson didn’t believe the “crowd” reaction.
“I thought it was a joke at first,” he said, “but not with that many people.”
Henderson noted that the golf tradition of a golfer who hits a hole-in-one buying a round of drinks took its toll on his wallet. Henderson, though, was back on the course Friday morning, playing a round with his stepson.
“It’s still hard to believe that it went in,” he said.
