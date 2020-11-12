S.D. STATE TOURNAMENTS

CLASS AA TOURN.

Nov. 19-21 at Brookings

First Round, Nov .19

No. 1 O’Gorman (23-0) vs. No. 8 Harrisburg (14-11), noon

No. 4 S.F. Washington (15-5) vs. No. 5 Aberdeen Central (17-8), 2 p.m.

No. 3 Huron (16-4) vs. No. 6 Brandon Valley (18-7), 5 p.m.

No. 2 Watertown (21-4) vs. No. 7 S.F. Roosevelt (10-10), 7 p.m.

CLASS A TOURN.

Nov. 19-21 at Watertown

First Round, Nov. 19

No. 1 S.F. Christian (25-1) vs. No. 8 Madison (16-4), noon

No. 4 Winner (22-4) vs. No. 5 Hamlin (19-4), 2 p.m.

No. 3 R.C. Christian (28-4) vs. No. 6 Dakota Valley (15-5), 5 p.m.

No. 2 Hill City (26-2) vs. No. 7 Parker (18-7), 7 p.m.

CLASS B TOURN.

Nov. 19-21 at Huron

First Round, Nov. 19

No. 1 Northwestern (26-1) vs. No. 8 Corsica-Stickney (19-3), noon

No. 4 Colman-Egan (24-3) vs. No. 5 Bridgewater-Emery (21-2), 2 p.m.

No. 3 Chester Area (21-2) vs. No. 6 Faulkton Area (18-5), 5 p.m.

No. 2 Warner (22-1) vs. No. 7 Hitchcock-Tulare (18-4), 7 p.m.

S.D. SODAK 16

CLASS AA

Thursday, Nov. 12

No. 1 O’Gorman def. No. 16 Spearfish 25-13, 25-11, 25-9

No. 2 Watertown def. No. 15 Yankton 25-11, 25-20, 25-5

No. 3 Huron def. No. 14 Sturgis 25-8, 25-12, 25-21

No. 4 S.F. Washington def. No. 13 S.F. Lincoln 25-14, 25-23, 25-18

No. 5 Aberdeen Central def. No. 12 Mitchell 25-14, 21-25, 25-5, 25-12

No. 6 Brandon Valley def. No. 11 Pierre 25-17, 16-25, 25-22, 25-15

No. 7 S.F. Roosevelt def. No. 10 Brookings 26-24, 25-18, 25-15

No. 8 Harrisburg def. No. 9 R.C. Stevens by forfeit

