GREEN BAY, WIS. – Kylen Sealock tied her career-high with 18 kills as South Dakota swept Central Michigan 25-14, 25-22, 25-23 Saturday to go undefeated at the Capital Credit Union Classic this weekend.
"I am really happy with how we finished the weekend with this match," said USD head coach Leanne Williamson. "We passed the ball really well and Avery did a great job of getting everyone involved again. I think we learned a lot about ourselves over the course of the weekend. This is a great spot to be with starting conference play next weekend.”
Sealock had just three errors on 35 attempts to hit a season-best .429 while adding nine digs and three blocks. Middle blocker Madison Harms had 11 kills on 22 attempts to hit .318. She is just one kill shy of 1,000 career kills.
Also for USD (6-5), Avery Van Hook had 37 assists, six digs, three block assists, and two kills. Kamryn Farris checked into the libero role for the Coyotes and put up a team-high 12 digs. Evelyn Diederich had nine kills in the victory.
Central Michigan (6-6) received a match-high 13 digs from libero Aly Gurtiza. Krystina Kasson and Abby Olin each added a team-high seven kills for the Chippewa. Olin had just one error on 13 attempts to hit .462 on the afternoon.
South Dakota begins Summit League play on the road as they travel to Omaha on Sept. 23 in a rematch of last year’s league championship. First serve is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be streamed on the Summit League Network.
