GREEN BAY, WIS. – Kylen Sealock tied her career-high with 18 kills as South Dakota swept Central Michigan 25-14, 25-22, 25-23 Saturday to go undefeated at the Capital Credit Union Classic this weekend.

"I am really happy with how we finished the weekend with this match," said USD head coach Leanne Williamson. "We passed the ball really well and Avery did a great job of getting everyone involved again. I think we learned a lot about ourselves over the course of the weekend. This is a great spot to be with starting conference play next weekend.” 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.