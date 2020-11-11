Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening followed mostly cloudy skies and a few snow showers after midnight. Low 24F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed mostly cloudy skies and a few snow showers after midnight. Low 24F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.