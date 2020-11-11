Matthew Mors will officially be a Badger.
The Yankton High School standout signed Wednesday with the University of Wisconsin to play Big Ten Conference basketball for the Badgers.
The 6-foot-7 senior is a four-time Class AA all-state — including three straight years on the first team — selection for the Bucks, and will enter his senior season with 2,127 career points (which ranks him 19th all-time in South Dakota).
Last season, Mors averaged 19.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.1 steals per game for Yankton, which had a 17-4 record and the No. 1 seed for the state tournament before it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Mors joined Yankton’s varsity team as a seventh grader and helped guide the Bucks to the 2018 state championship, the program’s first in 40 years.
As his career progressed, Mors began attracting attention from Division I schools across the country. He verbally committed to Wisconsin last September.
“On the court, he plays with a certain level of toughness and physicality that fits our style of play, specifically in the Big Ten,” Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard said in a statement.
“He has a versatile skill set that will allow him to be effective in the post, off the dribble and is a terrific shooter from outside.”
The Press & Dakotan will have more about Mors’ signing throughout the day on social media and online.
