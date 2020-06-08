NORFOLK, Neb. — Women’s basketball player Lorna Maxon was one of 64 student-athletes from Northeast Community College selected as Academic All-Region for the spring 2020 semester. The announcement was made by the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference.
Maxon is a sophomore from Laurel, Nebraska.
First Team performers received a 3.5 grade-point average or above, while Second Team members earned between a 3.0 and a 3.49 grade-point average.
