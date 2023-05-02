LENNOX — The Dakota Valley girls placed third with three first place finishes, while the boys took fifth with two first place titles at the Rich Luther Relays in Lennox on Tuesday.
Claire Munch led the Dakota Valley girls in both fielding and running events. Munch took first place in the triple jump (34-6), second in 100 hurdles (16.39), and third in the high jump (4-10). Emersen Mead took home second in the high jump with a height of 5-0. Ashlynn Stusse finished second in the javelin throw (99-10).
Ella Otten had a first place finish in the 1600 run after completing the race in 5:36.89.
The sprint medley took home a first place title with a time of 4:26.55. Ella Schmiedt, Sophie Tuttle, Logan Miller, and Sophia Redler completed the foursome. The 3200 relay (11:37.60) had a third place finish and was run by Finley Huber, Ashley Phillips, Lizzie Mueller, and Mia Riibe.
Alex McCullough took home second in the 800 (2:22.90). Tuttle had third place finish in the 300 hurdles with a time of 50.81.
Dakota Valley boys’ were led by three different relays. The sprint medley took home first place with a time of 3:45.50. Jackson Brown, Kade Kessler, Brayden Stivers, and Avery Bradshaw ran the medley. Both the 1600 relay (3:44.84) and 3200 relay (11:01.27) had third place finishes. Lake Kistner, Pat Phistkul, Blaze Bauer, and Stivers ran the 1600 relay. The 3200 relay consisted of Bennett Jensen, Brayden Hamm, Colten Wright, and Nathan Rathgeber.
The boys had three induvial events place top three as well. Anthony Marquez took home the first place title in the javelin with a throw of 132-2. Jack Brown had a second place finish in the 1600 run (4:38.49). Jackson Boonstra finished in third place after running the 100 dash in 11.55.
The Dakota Valley teams will compete again in the Howard Wood Dakota Relays in Sioux Falls. This event will take place Friday and Saturday.
