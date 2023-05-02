LENNOX — The Dakota Valley girls placed third with three first place finishes, while the boys took fifth with two first place titles at the Rich Luther Relays in Lennox on Tuesday.

Claire Munch led the Dakota Valley girls in both fielding and running events. Munch took first place in the triple jump (34-6), second in 100 hurdles (16.39), and third in the high jump (4-10). Emersen Mead took home second in the high jump with a height of 5-0. Ashlynn Stusse finished second in the javelin throw (99-10).

