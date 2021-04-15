SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Mount Marty University’s women’s golf team ranked fourth after the opening round at the Dordt Women’s Spring Invite on Thursday in Sioux Center, Iowa.
Morningside College placed first with 288 and Mount Marty University placed fourth with a total of 335.
Mount Marty’s Courtney Heath placed tenth with 81. Senior Chantel Brende tied with two other golfers for 17th place a score of 84. Tanna Lehfeldt tied for 28th place with 88. Caitlyn Stimpson finished 37th with 91 and Junior Emily Popkes finished in 46th with 97.
The invite will conclude today (Friday) in Sioux Center, Iowa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.