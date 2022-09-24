VERMILLION — Lolo Weideman had a career-high 34 digs, Madison Harms had a career-high 11 blocks, and the South Dakota Coyotes volleyball team played a great defensive game here in a 20-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-20 (3-1) victory against the Denver Pioneers at Sanford Coyote Sports Center Saturday.

The victory is USD’s 13th straight, as the Coyotes improve to 13-1 on the season. DU is now 7-6 on the season.

