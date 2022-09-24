VERMILLION — Lolo Weideman had a career-high 34 digs, Madison Harms had a career-high 11 blocks, and the South Dakota Coyotes volleyball team played a great defensive game here in a 20-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-20 (3-1) victory against the Denver Pioneers at Sanford Coyote Sports Center Saturday.
The victory is USD’s 13th straight, as the Coyotes improve to 13-1 on the season. DU is now 7-6 on the season.
“Tonight was another gritty match,” Coyotes head coach Leanne Williamson said. “We knew going into it we would have to play at a high level. That happened in waves. We had moments where we were rolling, then we had moments where we backed off. (The Pioneers) were able to take advantage of some of those and create their own runs.”
One of those runs Denver was able to make was in the fourth set. Up 2-1 in the match, USD had a 16-9 lead. DU had other plans, as it went on a 10-3 run to tie the set at 19.
“It goes to show that you’re never up enough,” Williamson said. “It’s constantly that battle for us going 1-0 in each point, game, and match. It’s something that our team has to get better at.”
Still, USD closed the match on a 6-1 run to win the fourth set 25-20. Williamson was happy with how her team managed adversity throughout the night.
“I don’t feel like it stressed us out as much,” Williamson said. “You could see us tense up a little bit, but there was that trust within each other that we’re going to make a play on the back end.”
Weideman was happy with the way the team stayed composed even with the pressure Denver was putting on them.
“Our main focus was to not stress out and not focus on what they were doing, but to focus back on our side of the court and what we needed to fix,” she said. “That calms us down and allows us to fine-tune the things that we need to work on and push until the end.”
The Coyotes played a great defensive match as they had 101 digs through the match. Williamson lauded the performances of Weideman, Kamryn Farris (who registered 17 digs), and Alaina Wolff (15 digs) defensively. She pointed to Weideman’s high-level defense as a confidence booster for the team.
“When somebody is playing high level defense like that, it’s contagious,” Williamson said. “It shows with the fact we had over 100 team digs. It allowed (her teammates) to feel more comfortable taking away the space they were supposed to. They didn’t feel like they had to get into her area as much because she was digging everything.”
Weideman felt like she was in the zone defensively throughout the match.
“I had the mentality of dig or dive,” she said.
Harms did her part on the block defensively which factored greatly into DU playing out of system throughout the match.
“Coming in today, we knew they had a lot of good attackers, so we’d have to be focused on staying still and blocking wherever the ball is going,” Harms said. “We did a good job of that. It helps when I have pin blockers who have beautiful setups. All I have to do is close to them, so it makes it really easy.”
Elizabeth Juhnke led the Coyotes with 25 kills while adding 17 digs. She felt the game came easier to the Coyotes against Denver after they struggled to play a complementary game in Williamson’s eyes on Thursday.
“We came out with a lot more confidence tonight with how we approached the match,” Juhnke said. “It took us a little bit to get comfortable today. Once we did, we ran with it.”
The Coyotes play next at North Dakota State Tuesday. Game time is set for 7 p.m. at Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse in Fargo.
