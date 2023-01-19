SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota Coyotes senior golfer Max Schmidtke was named a Golfer to Watch by the Summit League as announced by the league Thursday afternoon. It is the second straight season Schmidtke has appeared on the preseason list. 

In addition to the individual honor for Schmidtke, South Dakota was picked to finish in a tie for seventh place in the preseason standings. North Dakota State was picked first in the poll. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.