RAPID CITY — The Yankton Gazelles scored nine runs in the final two innings to pull away to an 11-1 victory over Rapid City Central in high school softball action on Thursday.
Emma Herrboldt went 3-for-4 to lead Yankton’s 15-hit barrage. Tori Vellek and Camryn Koletzky each doubled and singled. Brooklyn Townsand and Elle Feser each had two hits. Payton Moser hit a three-run home run, Emma Eichacker doubled, and Mikayla Humpal and Kyra Tjeerdsma each had a hit in the victory.
Ally Davis’ double was the lone Cobbler hit. Keera Taylor drove in the team’s run.
Grace Behrns picked up the win, striking out 10. Shantel Anderson took the loss.
Yankton, 2-1, concludes its two-game swing at Pierre today (Friday).
Stevens scored eight runs in the fourth to rally past Yankton 12-7 in the JV game.
Taylor Hamburg had two hits for Yankton. Madison Girard, Mikayla Humpal, McKenna Hacecky and Eliza Gurney each had a hit.
Girard took the loss in relief.
Gayville-Volin 10, Elk Point-Jefferson 7
GAYVILLE — Maia Achen went 3-for-3 with a double to lead Gayville-Volin past Elk Point-Jefferson 10-7 in high school softball action on Thursday.
Kayden Bye doubled and singled for Gayville-Volin. Keeley Larson and Teresa Stockman also had two hits each. Andrea Miller, Tanayia Pacheco and Ayla Dimmer each doubled. Kendra Beeck-Waterman added a hit in the victory.
Josie Curry went 3-for-4 with two triples and three RBI for Elk Point-Jefferson. Molly Geary went 2-for-3 with a triple. Hannah Nearman, Grace Schuh, Nicole Wells, Alyssa Chytka, Sophia Giorgio and Grace Griffin each had a hit for the Huskies.
Dimmer pitched the final four innings for the win. Curry took the loss in relief, striking out five in her four innings of work.
Gayville-Volin, 3-2, plays in the Avon Tournament on Saturday. The Raiders face Beresford in the opening round. EPJ hosts Beresford today (Friday).
WINNER — Wagner built a 4-0 lead and held on for a 5-2 victory over Winner in high school softball action on Thursday.
Libby Kotab and Braxton Nedved each had two hits for Wagner. Lydia Yost doubled. Emma Yost, Sydney Cournoyer, Ravyn Medricky and Kayden Zephier each had a hit in the victory.
Sophie Hofeldt had two of Winner’s five hits. Tila Harter, Ellison Kaiser and Emily Sachtjen each had a hit in the effort.
Cournoyer picked up the win, striking out four. Aleya Miller took the loss, striking out nine.
Wagner, 1-2, plays Scotland-Menno in the opening round of the Avon Tournament on Saturday. Winner, 0-1, travels to Hanson on Monday.
