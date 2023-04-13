RAPID CITY — The Yankton Gazelles scored nine runs in the final two innings to pull away to an 11-1 victory over Rapid City Central in high school softball action on Thursday.

Emma Herrboldt went 3-for-4 to lead Yankton’s 15-hit barrage. Tori Vellek and Camryn Koletzky each doubled and singled. Brooklyn Townsand and Elle Feser each had two hits. Payton Moser hit a three-run home run, Emma Eichacker doubled, and Mikayla Humpal and Kyra Tjeerdsma each had a hit in the victory.

