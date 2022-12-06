Tuesday night’s home contest for the Yankton Gazelles had a much different pace than their season opener last Friday in Sioux Falls.
“We came out and played like a completely different offensive team,” said Yankton head coach Trey Krier. “We played confidently and shot the ball really well early. We just ran out of gas.”
Huron mounted a second-half comeback to defeat Yankton 50-39 on Tuesday night.
The youthful Gazelles, who dropped Friday night’s contest 22-36 at Sioux Falls Lincoln, got off to hot start offensively against Huron by jumping out to an early six-point lead at the end of the first quarter.
It was a balanced attack early for Yankton, who return just one starter from a season ago. The Gazelles established inside play early with 8 of their 15 first-quarter points in the paint.
Yankton would maintain their lead taking a 24-21 lead into the locker room at the half.
“We did a nice job early getting the ball inside early and need to continue to try and do that more consistently,” said Trey Krier. “Getting the ball inside and having kids step up and knock down shots was huge for us.”
While Yankton controlled the pace for the entirety of the first half, the game saw its first lead change at the three-minute mark of the third quarter. A barrage of three-pointers paired with some transition buckets gave Huron their first lead, which extended to a 39-31 Tigers lead after the third quarter.
Huron outscored Yankton 18-10 in the third quarter.
“Our energy level diminished, and you could see Huron start to build confidence,” said Krier. “We need to value our conditioning level as a team. I think tonight helps us see the importance it can have on a game.”
Yankton’s defense sparked a fourth-quarter comeback. The Gazelles forced Huron to miss their first seven shots of the period, making it a one-possession game with three minutes to play. However, Huron would finish the last three minutes of the game on an 8-0 run to secure the victory.
With the 50-39 victory, Huron’s head coach Kody Kopfmann picks up his first career win in his first game at the helm of the Tigers program.
Offensively, Yankton was led by sharp-shooting Bailey Lacroix’s 14 points. Lacroix would finish the game with four three-pointers. Macy Drotzmann finished with a double-double tallying 10 points and 11 rebounds.
“We have a young team, that’s the fact of the situation,” said Trey Krier. “But, these girls have played like experienced players, and I am very proud of them for that. We need to continue to build on that and keep getting better as we go.”
The Gazelles will hit the road Friday as they travel to Harrisburg. Huron travels to the Corn Palace on Friday to face Mitchell.
In the Junior Varsity contest, Huron defeated Yankton 36-25. Eden Wolfgram 16 points and 5 rebounds, while Carly Cap and Kylily Medina each had five rebounds. The Gazelles JV squad is now 1-1 on the season.
Huron also defeated Yankton in the ‘C’ game by a score of 30-13. Kaylor Luellman scored a team-high five points.
