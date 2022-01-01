Dordt strung together two double-digit runs in the first 13 minutes of the game, then kept Mount Marty at bay in a 72-48 victory over the Lancers in Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s basketball action on Saturday at Laddie E. Cimpl arena.
Ashtyn Veerbeek posted 16 points and nine rebounds for Dordt (10-6, 3-5 GPAC). Karly Gustafson finished with 12 points. Bailey Beckman added 10 points.
For Mount Marty, Eve Millar scored 16 points to lead the way. Macy Kempf added 10 points.
One thing the Lancers did well was rebound against a taller, physical Dordt squad. The defenders had a 29-27 edge, but only grabbed six offensive rebounds
“The biggest thing we did was hold them to a low number of offensive rebounds,” said Mount Marty head coach Todd Schlimgen. “When you get behind like we did, it’s hard to come back. But we played physical all night.”
Dordt scored the game’s first 11 points, but the Lancers fought back to close the gap to four, 16-12. But the Defenders scored the next 12 points in the contest to take a 28-12 lead with 7:13 left in the first half.
The Lancers strung together eight straight points late in the half to close to within 10, 37-27, then played the Defenders nearly even in the third quarter. But Dordt outscored the Lancers 18-7 in the final period to ice the win.
“We need to find ways to be more consistent offensively,” Schlimgen said.
One player who has started to find offensive consistency for the Lancers is Millar, whose 16-point performance on Saturday matched her season high. She has scored at least eight points in 12 straight games.
“Eve has done a good job working through issues,” Schlimgen said, pointing out the ice bags on Millar’s knees as she walked past. “She has good touch, and she’s worked hard to become an efficient scorer. She’s also one of our best communicators and one of our hardest workers.”
The Lancers, 2-14 and 1-8 in GPAC play, now face their first “repeat” league opponent in Concordia. The Bulldogs won the first meeting, 88-53 on Dec. 8 in Seward, Nebraska.
“It’s a bit of a schedule quirk that we play them so close together,” Schlimgen said. “Hopefully we have a couple good days of practice and can come out ready to protect the ball and be aggressive.”
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
DORDT (10-6)
Hayden Heimensen 2-6 2-3 6, Bailey Beckman 2-9 5-6 10, Mya Chmielewski 2-5 4-4 8, Ashtyn Veerbeek 6-9 2-2 16, Karly Gustafson 5-6 2-3 12, Macey Nielson 2-3 0-0 5, Olivia Ritter 0-1 3-6 3, Bailey Sievers 0-0 0-0 0, McKenna Klecker 1-3 0-0 3, Maggie Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Abby Postma 0-0 0-0 0, Faith Van Holland 0-2 1-2 1, Jamie Schoonhoven 3-7 2-2 8. TOTALS: 23-51 21-28 72.
MOUNT MARTY (2-14)
Carlie Wetzel 0-3 0-0 0, Callie Otkin 0-4 0-0 0, Eve Millar 7-13 2-3 16, Camryn Krogman 1-6 0-0 2, Macy Kempf 4-6 2-4 10, Alana Bergland 0-0 0-0 0, Alexsis Kemp 1-9 2-2 5, Tayte Kohn 0-0 0-0 0, Aubrey Twedt 1-2 2-2 4, Kayla Jacobson 2-2 0-0 5, Emma Jarovski 2-2 2-2 6, Megan Hirsch 0-2 0-0 0. TOTALS: 18-49 10-13 48.
DORDT 23 16 15 18 — 72
MOUNT MARTY 12 15 14 7 — 48
Three-Pointers: DU 5-14 (Veerbeek 2-2, Beckman 1-3, Nielson 1-2, Klecker 1-2, Heimensen 0-2, Chmielewski 0-2, Ritter 0-1), MMU 2-16 (Kemp 1-6, Jacobson 1-1, Wetzel 0-1, Otkin 0-4, Millar 0-2, Krogman 0-1, Twedt 0-1). Reobunds: DU 29 (Veerbeek 9), MMU 27 (Hirsch 6). Assists: DU 12 (Gustafson 5), MMU 6 (Kemp 2). Steals: DU 12 (three with 3), MMU 9 (Kemp 2). Blocked Shots: DU 4 (Veerbeek 2), MMU 0. Personal Fouls: MMU 24, DU 16. Fouled Out: Gustafson. Attendance: 257.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.