ALBION, Neb. — Crofton-Bloomfield finished fourth in the District C-1 Wrestling Tournament, held Saturday at Boone Central High School.
David City won the team title with 182 points, followed by Boone Central (126), Fillmore Central (106.5) and Crofton-Bloomfield (91).
Crofton-Bloomfield qualified eight wrestlers for state, led by 106-pound champ Robbie Fisher (37-4). William Poppe (138), Garret Buschkamp (170) and Jared Janssen each placed third. Hudson Barger (113), Tyson Sauser (145), Calvin Dather (182) and Paxton Bartels (285) each finished fourth.
Tri County Northeast also competed in the district, with none of its three district qualifiers advancing.
District C-2
BATTLE CREEK, Neb. — Quad County Northeast and Hartington Cedar Catholic each qualified two wrestlers for state at the District C-2 Wrestling Tournament, Saturday in Battle Creek.
Central City ran away with the team title, scoring 191.5 points. Yutan (105.5), Raymond Central (93) and Bishop Neumann (85) completed the top four.
Quad County Northeast scored 33 points. The squad qualified two wrestlers for state, with Tie Hollandsworth (152) and Kolby Casey (195) each placing third in their weight classes.
Cedar Catholic scored 17 points, with Kerby Hochstein (132) and Conner Hochstein (160) each placing fourth.
District C-3
UTICA, Neb. — Ponca qualified two wrestlers for state during the District C-3 Wrestling Tournament, Saturday at Centennial High School.
Aquinas Catholic won the team title with 196.5 points. Milford (159.5), Logan View (110.5) and Cross County-Osceola (80.5) claimed the next three spots.
Ponca scored 21 points, with Dalton Anderson (126) placing third and Hunter Bennett (170) finishing fourth.
District D-3
GREELEY, Neb. — Creighton qualified two wrestlers for state in the District D-3 Wrestling Tournament, Saturday at Central Valley High School.
Neligh-Oakdale won the team title with 130 points. Thayer Central (109), Winside (106) and East Butler (80) claimed the next three spots.
Creighton scored 24 points on the day, with R.J. Wilmes (152) finishing second and Sam Vortherms (170) finishing fourth.
District D-2
TILDEN, Neb. — Southwest edged Twin Loup 120 to 112 for top honors in the District D-2 Wrestling Tournament, Saturday at Elkhorn Valley High School.
Niobrara-Verdigre’s Gavin Chohon was held winless in the event. He was the lone Cougar wrestler to compete in the district.
Regular Season
Huron Inv.
HURON — Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon beat out host Huron for top honors at the Huron Invitational wrestling tournament, held Saturday.
BHSA scored 204.5 points, beating out Huron (176.5) and Dell Rapids (167) in the eight-team event.
For BHSA, Jordan Gall moved to 31-1 by winning the 195-pound title. Brock Kotalik (106), Brady Bierema (126), Isaac Crownover (152), Tyrus Bietz (160) and Turner Nicholson (182) each finished second. Tyler Tjeerdsma (113), Jackson Caba (120), Kolton Vlcek (132), Jaymison Bjorum (138), Landon Smith (145) and D.J. Rueb (220) each placed third.
Beresford-Alcester-Hudson finished with 110.5 points, placing fifth. For BAH, Jovey Christensen (126), Peyton Fridrich (145) and Logan Serck (152) won titles. Landon Schurch (195) finished second.
Harrisburg Girls’ Tourn.
HARRISBURG — Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon’s Peyton Hellman edged Yankton’s Nevaeh Leonard 1-0 to claim their weight class in the Harrisburg Girls’ Wrestling Tournament, held Saturday.
Hellmann and Britney Rueb each went 4-0 to win their weight classes for BHSA. Rueb scored three pins, with Hellman scoring two. Leonard scored two pins for Yankton.
Viborg-Hurley had six wrestlers compete, with Gia Miller and Emma Murray each earning runner-up finishes. Hope Orr, Ella Kessler and Madelyn Feiock each placed fourth. Morgan Lee finished fifth.
