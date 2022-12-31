MACOMB, Ill.—Western Illinois guard Anna Deets scored a game-high 23 points and the Leathernecks got their first win of the Summit League season with a 76-67 decision against South Dakota Saturday at Western Hall.

South Dakota (7-8) had won 12 consecutive games against conference foes dating back to last season. The Coyotes fell to 3-1 in conference play and lost to the Leathernecks for the first time in 12 games dating back to the spring of 2017.

