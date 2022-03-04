Mount Marty University capped a long day of baseball by winning the final two of three games with Dickinson State, Friday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Dickinson State won the opener 5-4. The Lancers bounced back with a 5-0 victory, then claimed the nightcap 3-2. Including Thursday’s single game, the Lancers took three of four from the Blue Hawks.
“I was happy we were able to get in four games,” said Mount Marty head coach Andy Bernatow. “I was happy we were able to do it at home.”
Only Billy Hancock, Tyler Linch, Caid Koletzky, Kiko Nunez, David Richardson and Jet Weber saw action in all three games, with Linch and Richardson pinch-hitting in the first game for Mount Marty.
“We tried to work through it with our personnel,” Bernatow said. “We’re trying to figure out who gives us the best chance to compete. These games are definitely a big deal for that reason.”
The Lancers allowed just seven runs, four earned, in the three games.
“I’ve been impressed with how well our pitchers competed,” Bernatow said. “Our defense at times played at a high level, at times it showed we need more reps.”
The Lancer offense, which scored just 12 runs on the day, is “a work in progress.
“We need to get some AB’s (at-bats),” Bernatow said. “Our hitting is coming around, but we obviously need to strike out less. We need a better two-strike approach.”
In the three games, Lancer hitters struck out 21 times while recording 22 hits.
The Lancers improved to 10-3 on the season, with the Blue Hawks dropping to 5-9.
“I was impressed with Dickinson State,” Bernatow said. “We went 3-1. It easily could have been 4-0, but it could have been 0-4.”
The Lancers now prepare for an abbreviated Spring Break trip. Instead of taking the entire roster to a southern state, the team will head to Colorado. MMU will face Northeastern Junior College, where former Lancer assistant Beau Lofink is an assistant, on Wednesday, followed by four games in three days against NCAA Division I Northern Colorado.
“I’m sure we’ll see some good pitching there, which is good heading into conference play,” Bernatow said. “It will hopefully pay dividends for us.”
GAME 1: Dickinson State’s Jacob Scully allowed two runs over six innings, striking out eight, to lift the Blue Hawks to victory.
Cade Ostenson went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for DSU.
For Mount Marty, Koletzky and Weber each doubled and singled. Hancock homered. Mason Townsend had a hit and two RBI. Connor Capps, Linch and Nunez each had a hit.
Tyler Priest took the loss, with Chris Rofe striking out four in three innings of relief.
GAME 2: Myles Brown pitched a seven-inning shutout, striking out five, to lift the Lancers to victory.
Hancock and Townsend each homered for MMU, with Townsend driving in two runs. Nunez had a hit and a RBI. Weber, Lynch and Richardson each had a hit.
Dawson Cortese had two of Dickinson State’s five hits.
Trent Richter took the loss.
GAME 3: Richardson doubled twice, and Weber doubled and singled as the Lancers held off Dickinson State.
Lake Terveer had a double and a RBI, and Hancock and William Rauch each had a hit in the victory.
Mathias Dufner and Angel Faras each doubled and singled for Dickinson State.
Clayton Chipchase allowed one unearned run over four innings, striking out four, for the win. Rofe got the final five outs, striking out two. Brannan Hogan took the loss.
