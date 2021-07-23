WAYNE, Neb. — Cade Kalkowski, a senior from Niobrara, Nebraska, was one of four Wayne State men’s track and field athletes to receive All-Academic honors from the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association released Thursday afternoon by the coaches’ association office in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Kalkowski was honored for a third straight season, posting a 3.48 grade point average majoring in agri-business. He won the NSIC hammer throw title for a third straight year during the outdoor season, qualifying for the NCAA Outdoor Nationals for a third straight season. During the indoor season, Kalkowski was All-NSIC placing second in the weight throw and qualified for the NCAA Indoor Nationals for a third straight year.
Kalkowski was joined by Ben Allen, Dylan Kaup and Dylan Kneifl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.