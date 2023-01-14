VERMILLION — A pair of double-digit runs — a 16-0 run in the first half and a 10-0 run that straddled the halftime break — helped propel South Dakota State to an 82-64 victory over rival South Dakota in Summit League men’s basketball action at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
Matt Dentlinger was nearly perfect from the field, going 10-of-11 from the field and 6-6 from the line, to lead South Dakota State (9-9, 4-2 Summit) with 26 points and eight rebounds. Zeke Mayo posted 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Matt Mims scored 13 points. Matthew Mors and Alex Arians each had 10 points as all five Jackrabbit starters reached double figures.
Paul Bruns scored 16 points for USD (8-10, 3-3 Summit). Kruz Perrott-Hunt, A.J. Plitzuweit and Mason Archambault each had 10 points. Max Burchill finished with eight points off the bench.
The game was a back-and-forth affair until SDSU went on a 16-0 run to turn a 1-point deficit into a 31-16 advantage. USD missed 12 shots during the run.
“That’s as good as a 40 minutes as we have played on both sides of the ball,” SDSU head coach Eric Henderson said. “I was proud of the effort.”
While the Coyote offense struggled to find the bottom of the net, their defense was breaking down as well, according to USD head coach Eric Peterson.
“We would double the post. They would pass it out and we would fly out there like they were going to shoot it,” he said. “We were giving them a direct line to the basket. Mainly it was us closing out wrong.”
USD scored seven straight — including five from Burchill, who is averaging less than four points per game on the season — to close the gap back to eight. But SDSU scored the final six points of the first half and the first four of the second half to stretch led lead back to double figures for good.
SDSU, which finished a three-game road swing against the other three Dakotas programs 2-1, now gets to return to Brookings for a Jan. 19 matchup against Omaha. For Henderson, the Jackrabbits still have plenty to work on in the final 12 games before the Summit League Tournament.
“I don’t believe we’re a finished product,” he said. “We need to build on that.”
“We need to be more consistent on both ends. Tonight we did a good job of that,” Mayo said. “If we continue to do that, we’re going to do some special things.”
USD heads back to work as it prepares to host Denver on Thursday.
Peterson Returns To USD Bench
For the first time since an accident on Dec. 7 at this home, Peterson returned to the USD bench for a Coyote home game.
“It was great having him back this week,” Bruns said. “We’re only going to get better from here.”
For Peterson, who was in the hospital for an extended period and away from the team for a month, the experience eye-opening.
“There was a chance I couldn’t be here,” he said.
Peterson made his first appearance at practice over a week ago, then returned to a full schedule this week.
“When I came back to practice last week, I wanted it to be Pat’s (interim coach Patrick Eberhart) deal,” he said. “It was a special day to be around them. I needed them way more than they needed me.”
In his time away from the team, Peterson immersed himself in watching college basketball.
“I feel like it made me a better coach,” he said. “I learned a lot. I saw a lot.”
Mors Finding His Stride For SDSU
When Mors first donned the number 11 jersey for SDSU, the redshirt freshman from Yankton hadn’t played in a meaningful basketball game in 20 months.
But the transfer from Wisconsin is finding his way for the Jackrabbits, according to Henderson.
“We all knew it was be a process,” he said of Mors’ addition to the lineup. “Everyone had such huge expectations of him.”
Mors, who averages 6.2 points per game on the season, has started five games this season, including Saturday’s contest against USD. Mors has scored in double figures in three of the past five games.
“He is gaining confidence every single time out,” Henderson said. “He works tremendously hard. He’s an incredible teammate. He’s a great person to have in the locker room.”
