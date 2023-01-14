VERMILLION — A pair of double-digit runs — a 16-0 run in the first half and a 10-0 run that straddled the halftime break — helped propel South Dakota State to an 82-64 victory over rival South Dakota in Summit League men’s basketball action at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

Matt Dentlinger was nearly perfect from the field, going 10-of-11 from the field and 6-6 from the line, to lead South Dakota State (9-9, 4-2 Summit) with 26 points and eight rebounds. Zeke Mayo posted 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Matt Mims scored 13 points. Matthew Mors and Alex Arians each had 10 points as all five Jackrabbit starters reached double figures.

