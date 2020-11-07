SIOUX FALLS — Mount Marty outscored Presentation 40-26 in the second half to claim a 69-62 victory over Presentation in the NAIA Classic on Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Karlee McKinney poured in 24 points to lead Mount Marty (2-0). Kayla Jacobson finished with 11 points. Callie Otkin had eight points. Eve Millar grabbed a team-high eight rebounds in the victory.
For Presentation (0-5), Kat Kriener hit four three-pointers, finishing with 19 points and nine rebounds. Karly Sanchez had 13 points off the bench. Justice Crooks added 10 points.
Mount Marty concludes the two-day event today (Sunday) facing Dickinson State. The Blue Hawks, coached by former MMU assistants Eric Nelson (briefly on the men’s staff before being hired as the Presentation women’s coach) and Haley Froelich, stepped into the event after Valley City State had to withdraw due to COVID-19 concerns.
The matchup between the Lancers and Blue Hawks is set for noon.
PRESENTATION (0-5)
Kat Kriener 7-16 1-2 19, Justice Crooks 4-10 2-4 10, Tone’ Oglesby 2-8 0-0 6, Haylie Vallery 2-3 1-2 5, Jordan Kulczyk 2-6 0-0 4, Karly Sanchez 4-7 2-2 13, Aaliyah Hull 1-9 3-4 5, Alex Dominquez 0-2 0-0 0, Sharmayne Hardy 0-2 0-0 0, Aimee Campbell 0-1 0-2 0. TOTALS: 22-64 9-16 62.
MOUNT MARTY (2-0)
Karlee McKinney 8-10 6-10 24, Kayla Jacobson 4-11 1-1 11, Callie Otkin 2-7 2-2 8, Eve Millar 2-8 0-0 4, Peyton Stolle 2-3 0-0 4, Aubrey Twedt 1-2 3-4 5, Sarah Castaneda 1-3 3-3 5, Lexi Hochstein 1-4 0-0 3, Alexis Arens 1-3 0-0 3, Alexsis Kemp 0-1 1-2 1, Bailey Kortan 0-0 1-2 1, Jaiden Hartl 0-1 0-0 0, Carlie Wetzel 0-2 0-0 0. TOTALS: 22-55 17-24 69.
PRESENTATION 14 22 9 17 — 62
MOUNT MARTY 15 14 17 23 — 69
Three-Pointers: PC 9-24 (Krierner 4-8, Sanchez 3-6, Oglesby 2-5, Vallery 0-1, Kulczyk 0-2, Dominquez 0-1, Hardy 0-1), MMU 8-24 (McKinney 2-3, Jacobson 2-8, Otkin 2-7, Hochstein 1-1, Arens 1-1, Millar 0-2, Kemp 0-1, Wetzel 0-1). Rebounds: MMU 42 (Millar 8), PC 40 (Kriener 9). Blocked Shots: MMU 3 (Twedt 2), PC 3. Steals: PC 10 (Kriener 3), MMU 4. Assists: PC 15 (Crooks 4, Sanchez 4), MMU 10 (Jacobson 3). Personal Fouls: PC 21, MMU 10. Fouled Out: None. Turnovers: PC 18, MMU 18.
